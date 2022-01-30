Curtis Advisory Group LLC Increases Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Curtis Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $885,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 62,096,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,717,000 after buying an additional 4,328,727 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 16.9% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,813,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,911,000 after buying an additional 1,130,607 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,097,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,663,000 after buying an additional 1,004,956 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 22.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,813,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,752,000 after purchasing an additional 513,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SAM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $6,479,000.

NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $29.05 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.46 and a fifty-two week high of $34.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.77 and a 200-day moving average of $30.68.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

