Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.41 Per Share

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 25th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.41 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.36. Wedbush also issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $6.93 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.02. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 30.45% and a net margin of 33.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CUBI. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.33.

Customers Bancorp stock opened at $57.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Customers Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.08 and a 52 week high of $76.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.60.

In other Customers Bancorp news, CEO Steven Issa sold 1,479 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total value of $79,762.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Glenn Hedde sold 1,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $95,029.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 354,736 shares of company stock worth $20,779,296 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. 80.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

