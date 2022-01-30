Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) had its price target raised by Wedbush from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.39 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.93 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.79 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.75 EPS.

CUBI has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Customers Bancorp from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley boosted their target price on Customers Bancorp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Customers Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.33.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE CUBI opened at $57.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.38. Customers Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.08 and a 1 year high of $76.13.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.02. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 30.45% and a net margin of 33.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Customers Bancorp news, insider Glenn Hedde sold 1,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $95,029.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 63,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total value of $3,722,153.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 354,736 shares of company stock valued at $20,779,296. 10.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Customers Bancorp by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,759,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,580,000 after purchasing an additional 51,940 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,347,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,539,000 after acquiring an additional 5,920 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,906,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,327,000 after acquiring an additional 50,819 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,560,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,863,000 after acquiring an additional 242,377 shares during the period. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,104,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,053,000 after acquiring an additional 434,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.