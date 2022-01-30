CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Receives $183.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $183.00.

CYBR has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on CyberArk Software from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on CyberArk Software in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on CyberArk Software from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on CyberArk Software from $210.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on CyberArk Software from $173.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NASDAQ CYBR traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $129.28. 539,223 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,296. The business’s 50-day moving average is $159.31 and its 200-day moving average is $163.03. CyberArk Software has a twelve month low of $113.34 and a twelve month high of $201.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.34 and a beta of 1.28.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $121.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that CyberArk Software will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,012,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $633,228,000 after buying an additional 196,044 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,881,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,058,000 after buying an additional 291,465 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,196,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,898,000 after buying an additional 74,008 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,137,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,230,000 after buying an additional 173,496 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 219.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 993,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,860,000 after buying an additional 683,192 shares during the period. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

