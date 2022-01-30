D and Z Media Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:DNZ) Short Interest Down 49.4% in January

D and Z Media Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:DNZ) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 49.4% from the December 31st total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new stake in D and Z Media Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $1,055,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in D and Z Media Acquisition during the third quarter worth $195,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in D and Z Media Acquisition during the third quarter worth $1,107,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in D and Z Media Acquisition during the third quarter worth $397,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in D and Z Media Acquisition during the third quarter worth $4,532,000. 54.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DNZ traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.71. 242,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,933. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.75 and its 200-day moving average is $9.72. D and Z Media Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.84.

D and Z Media Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization/other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

