DAO Maker Price Hits $2.52 (DAO)

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. DAO Maker has a market cap of $159.29 million and approximately $4.15 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAO Maker coin can currently be purchased for about $2.52 or 0.00006817 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DAO Maker has traded 17% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DAO Maker alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002703 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00047683 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,526.29 or 0.06825069 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,077.97 or 1.00170357 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00050725 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00052205 BTC.

DAO Maker Coin Profile

DAO Maker’s genesis date was January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,956,232 coins and its circulating supply is 63,125,122 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

According to CryptoCompare, “After the DAO hack, a hard fork has been implemented in the Ethereum blockchain to allow DAO token holders to withdraw their ETH. The easiest way to get your ETH back seems to be through https://www.myetherwallet.com/#the-dao. Another easy way at the moment is to install the latest version of mist https://github.com/ethereum/mist/releases and go to https://slacknation.github.io/medium/12/12.html (inside the Mist browser obviously). Press the first button, wait for 1 block, press the second button. This works only for addresses that have DAO tokens linked to them. “

Buying and Selling DAO Maker

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAO Maker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAO Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAO Maker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAO Maker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.