DC Investments Management LLC Invests $245,000 in Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS)

DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 50,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000. DC Investments Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $290,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 189,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 40,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis lifted its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. 77.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRVS stock opened at $1.66 on Friday. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.56 and a 52-week high of $9.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.27 million, a PE ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.26.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24). Equities analysts anticipate that Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.55.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of oncology therapies. The firm focuses on disabling cancer’s ability to subvert immune attack by inhibiting adenosine in the tumor microenvironment and by blocking its production by tumors.

