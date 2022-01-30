DC Investments Management LLC Takes Position in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR)

DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 148,997 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,175,000. Meritor comprises approximately 5.9% of DC Investments Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. DC Investments Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Meritor at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meritor by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,477,743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $221,969,000 after buying an additional 491,682 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in Meritor by 31.5% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,008,806 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,808,000 after buying an additional 480,910 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Meritor by 1.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,704,937 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,332,000 after buying an additional 28,776 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Meritor by 4.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,221,609 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,032,000 after buying an additional 48,656 shares during the period. Finally, Towle & Co. increased its position in Meritor by 27.7% in the second quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,219,366 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,558,000 after buying an additional 264,532 shares during the period. 91.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MTOR stock opened at $22.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.60. Meritor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.50 and a fifty-two week high of $33.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.31. Meritor had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Meritor’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meritor, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MTOR shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Meritor from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on Meritor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Meritor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

In related news, CAO Paul Bialy sold 2,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $67,266.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Nelligan sold 6,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $173,873.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,710 shares of company stock valued at $3,973,359 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Meritor Company Profile

Meritor, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications.

