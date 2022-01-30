DEEPSPACE (DPS) Trading Down 9.8% This Week

DEEPSPACE (CURRENCY:DPS) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. In the last week, DEEPSPACE has traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar. One DEEPSPACE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000305 BTC on major exchanges. DEEPSPACE has a market capitalization of $6.13 million and $22,326.00 worth of DEEPSPACE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00048843 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,600.78 or 0.06845304 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37,952.50 or 0.99891713 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00052118 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00053270 BTC.

DEEPSPACE Profile

DEEPSPACE’s total supply is 89,598,881 coins and its circulating supply is 52,893,498 coins. DEEPSPACE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DEEPSPACE is https://reddit.com/r/DeepSpaceGame

Buying and Selling DEEPSPACE

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEPSPACE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEEPSPACE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEEPSPACE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

