Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) versus Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) Head-To-Head Review

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) and Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.6% of Delcath Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.3% of Utah Medical Products shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.4% of Delcath Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of Utah Medical Products shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Delcath Systems and Utah Medical Products, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Delcath Systems 0 0 3 0 3.00 Utah Medical Products 0 0 0 0 N/A

Delcath Systems currently has a consensus price target of $24.33, indicating a potential upside of 279.62%. Given Delcath Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Delcath Systems is more favorable than Utah Medical Products.

Profitability

This table compares Delcath Systems and Utah Medical Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delcath Systems -1,498.41% -158.51% -86.56% Utah Medical Products 29.22% 13.24% 12.16%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Delcath Systems and Utah Medical Products’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Delcath Systems $1.16 million 40.65 -$24.16 million ($3.55) -1.81 Utah Medical Products $42.18 million 8.18 $10.80 million $3.85 24.55

Utah Medical Products has higher revenue and earnings than Delcath Systems. Delcath Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Utah Medical Products, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Delcath Systems has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Utah Medical Products has a beta of 0.15, meaning that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Utah Medical Products beats Delcath Systems on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Delcath Systems Company Profile

Delcath Systems, Inc., an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects. Its clinical development program for HEPZATO includes the FOCUS clinical trial for patients with hepatic dominant ocular melanoma to investigate objective response rate in metastatic ocular melanoma; and the ALIGN trial, a Phase 3 clinical trial for intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma. The company also provides HEPZATO as a stand-alone medical device for sale under the CHEMOSAT Hepatic Delivery System for Melphalan trade name for medical centers to treat a range of liver cancers in Europe. Delcath Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Utah Medical Products Company Profile

Utah Medical Products, Inc. engages in the manufacturing, developing, and marketing of disposable and reusable medical devices. It focuses on the healthcare of women and babies. Its products are used for blood pressure monitoring and blood collection, electrosurgery, gynecology, neonatal critical care, perinatology, and urology. The company was founded on April 21, 1978 and is headquartered in Midvale, UT.

