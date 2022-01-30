Delek Us Holdings, Inc. Sells 6,708 Shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Stock

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total value of $295,688.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Delek Us Holdings, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Delek US alerts:

On Wednesday, January 26th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total value of $295,688.64.

On Monday, January 24th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $287,639.04.

On Thursday, January 20th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $290,657.64.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,862 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total value of $292,321.20.

On Friday, January 14th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,862 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total value of $286,762.98.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 7,009 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total value of $300,125.38.

On Monday, January 10th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 7,009 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $294,448.09.

On Friday, January 7th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 7,009 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total value of $297,812.41.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 7,009 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total value of $299,424.48.

On Monday, January 3rd, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 7,009 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $303,559.79.

NYSE:DK opened at $15.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 2.00. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.48 and a 12 month high of $27.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.18 and its 200 day moving average is $17.14.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.47. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 33.93% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Delek US from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen cut their price target on Delek US from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Delek US from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Delek US from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Delek US presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Delek US during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. F&V Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Delek US during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Delek US by 10.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 344,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,186,000 after purchasing an additional 31,635 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its stake in shares of Delek US by 26.2% during the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,780,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,004,000 after buying an additional 370,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Delek US during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,409,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

Featured Article: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.