Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Holdings in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 132.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,361 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXS. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 3.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 27,892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in AXIS Capital in the third quarter valued at $4,094,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 56.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 7,303 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 5.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 86,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 4,183 shares during the period. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 4.6% in the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,747,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,447,000 after acquiring an additional 76,510 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXS opened at $56.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.49. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $44.26 and a 52-week high of $58.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.62. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $947.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. AXIS Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is 37.09%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on AXIS Capital in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised AXIS Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.80.

AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

