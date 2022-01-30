Deutsche Bank AG Cuts Stock Holdings in DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its holdings in shares of DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 547,060 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.05% of DouYu International worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in DouYu International during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DouYu International during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in DouYu International by 68.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,153,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after buying an additional 470,020 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in DouYu International by 209.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 229,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 155,393 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 7.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 601,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,112,000 after purchasing an additional 39,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

Get DouYu International alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DOYU. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of DouYu International from $3.80 to $3.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DouYu International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of DouYu International in a report on Monday, December 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $3.30 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of DouYu International in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.08.

Shares of DOYU opened at $2.04 on Friday. DouYu International Holdings Limited has a one year low of $1.98 and a one year high of $20.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $661.80 million, a PE ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 0.87.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. DouYu International had a negative net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. DouYu International’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DouYu International Company Profile

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for DouYu International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DouYu International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.