Deutsche Bank AG Has $539,000 Holdings in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.05% of Origin Bancorp worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 132.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 41,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 23,506 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 15.0% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 65,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 8,618 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 155.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Origin Bancorp by 1.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 377,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,042,000 after acquiring an additional 4,357 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Origin Bancorp by 21.3% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 10,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OBNK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Origin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Origin Bancorp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ OBNK opened at $41.87 on Friday. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.20 and a 52 week high of $47.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $983.78 million, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.26. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 32.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Origin Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.56%.

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.

