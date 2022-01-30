Deutsche Bank AG Has $575,000 Stake in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,621 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.06% of Preferred Bank worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Preferred Bank by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 894,809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,615,000 after acquiring an additional 21,243 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 3.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 878,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,558,000 after purchasing an additional 25,305 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 9.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 625,524 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,577,000 after purchasing an additional 53,821 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 211,242 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 30.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 162,980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,873,000 after purchasing an additional 37,799 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFBC opened at $77.20 on Friday. Preferred Bank has a 52-week low of $47.84 and a 52-week high of $81.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.28.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.08. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 41.33%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Preferred Bank will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PFBC. B. Riley boosted their price target on Preferred Bank from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Preferred Bank from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Stephens upgraded Preferred Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Preferred Bank from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Preferred Bank has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.60.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

