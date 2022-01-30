Deutsche Bank AG Lowers Holdings in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,839 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.07% of Horizon Bancorp worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HBNC. Walthausen & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $2,274,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 300,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,229,000 after purchasing an additional 70,200 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 134.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 66,297 shares in the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $765,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,292,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,537,000 after purchasing an additional 43,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kathie A. Deruiter sold 4,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $97,419.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President James D. Neff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Bancorp stock opened at $21.00 on Friday. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.66 and a 52 week high of $23.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $913.94 million, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.21.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 33.17% and a return on equity of 12.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Horizon Bancorp’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

HBNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

