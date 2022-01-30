Deutsche Bank AG Lowers Stock Position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) by 82.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,107 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.06% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JBSS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 166.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 92,600.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 4.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the third quarter worth $294,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 28.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get John B. Sanfilippo & Son alerts:

JBSS opened at $78.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $904.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.13. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.00 and a 52-week high of $94.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.51.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.27). John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 27.21%.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in selling nut and nut products through distribution channels. It offers dried fruit based products that are sold under, Fisher nuts, Orchard Valley Harvest, Southern Style Nuts, and Squirrel Brand. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B. Sanfilippo in 1922 and is headquartered in Elgin, IL.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.