Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give SAP (ETR:SAP) a €145.00 Price Target

SAP (ETR:SAP) has been assigned a €145.00 ($164.77) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 34.04% from the company’s previous close.

SAP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €149.00 ($169.32) price target on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday. Barclays set a €160.00 ($181.82) target price on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday. Warburg Research set a €135.00 ($153.41) target price on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Nord/LB set a €126.00 ($143.18) target price on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €142.00 ($161.36) target price on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €139.64 ($158.69).

Shares of ETR:SAP opened at €108.18 ($122.93) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $127.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €121.31 and a 200 day moving average price of €122.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.22, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.05. SAP has a 1-year low of €100.46 ($114.16) and a 1-year high of €129.74 ($147.43).

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

