Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Price Target to $225.00

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $237.00 to $225.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NDAQ. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Nasdaq from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $266.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $250.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nasdaq from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $207.00.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

NDAQ stock opened at $174.66 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $197.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.28. The stock has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.83. Nasdaq has a fifty-two week low of $134.21 and a fifty-two week high of $214.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $885.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.46 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 19.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nasdaq will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.49%.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.18, for a total value of $178,345.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 2,595 shares of company stock worth $526,465 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NDAQ. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the third quarter valued at $147,850,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Nasdaq by 73.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,212,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,116,000 after acquiring an additional 514,553 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the second quarter valued at about $65,245,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Nasdaq by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,442,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,481,000 after purchasing an additional 246,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Nasdaq by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 439,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,606,000 after purchasing an additional 200,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.