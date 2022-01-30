Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Price Target to GBX 140

BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 125 ($1.69) to GBX 140 ($1.89) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BTGOF. HSBC cut BT Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of BT Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group raised BT Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on BT Group from GBX 235 ($3.17) to GBX 240 ($3.24) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BT Group in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BT Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTGOF opened at $2.62 on Friday. BT Group has a 1-year low of $1.66 and a 1-year high of $2.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.24.

BT Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Enterprise, Global Services, Openreach, and Other. The Consumer segment offers mobile, broadband, home phone, and television services. The Enterprise segment sells communications and information technology (IT) services to businesses and public sector organizations; and provides network products and services to communications.

