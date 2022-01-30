Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Price Target to $37.00

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on IVZ. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Invesco from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on Invesco from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Invesco from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Invesco in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Invesco from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.27.

NYSE:IVZ opened at $21.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.39. Invesco has a 52 week low of $20.25 and a 52 week high of $29.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.22.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. Invesco had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 20.92%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Invesco will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.77%.

In related news, Director Colin Meadows sold 47,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total value of $1,219,906.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IVZ. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Invesco by 257.6% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,112 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 224.9% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco during the third quarter worth about $39,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 83.3% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,613 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

