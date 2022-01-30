Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) Price Target to $190.00

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $207.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the programmable devices maker’s stock.

XLNX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Xilinx from $169.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Xilinx from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating on shares of Xilinx in a report on Friday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Xilinx from $169.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Xilinx from $169.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $183.91.

Get Xilinx alerts:

Shares of Xilinx stock opened at $177.95 on Thursday. Xilinx has a twelve month low of $111.84 and a twelve month high of $239.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.44 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $207.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.25.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.24. Xilinx had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Xilinx will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.11%.

In other Xilinx news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.27, for a total value of $2,142,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Xilinx by 195.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,791,172 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $579,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507,432 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Xilinx by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,639,081 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,683,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877,762 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in Xilinx during the 3rd quarter valued at $282,094,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Xilinx by 110.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,172,334 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $478,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,125 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Xilinx by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,342,416 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $504,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,786 shares during the period. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.