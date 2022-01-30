Dev Protocol (DEV) Price Tops $1.40

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. Over the last seven days, Dev Protocol has traded 16.4% higher against the dollar. Dev Protocol has a total market cap of $1.56 million and approximately $53,391.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dev Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $1.40 or 0.00003677 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004063 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00009691 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00008076 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $177.71 or 0.00467745 BTC.

Dev Protocol Coin Profile

Dev Protocol (CRYPTO:DEV) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dev Protocol is devprtcl.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Dev Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dev Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dev Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dev Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

