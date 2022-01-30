DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $182.46 Million

Brokerages expect DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) to post $182.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for DiamondRock Hospitality’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $171.27 million and the highest estimate coming in at $191.98 million. DiamondRock Hospitality reported sales of $59.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 209%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will report full year sales of $557.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $547.47 million to $569.18 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $809.29 million, with estimates ranging from $771.90 million to $852.61 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for DiamondRock Hospitality.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $179.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.82 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 91.48% and a negative return on equity of 25.28%. The company’s revenue was up 258.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DRH. TheStreet upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James downgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DiamondRock Hospitality has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

In related news, EVP William J. Tennis sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total transaction of $327,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,444,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,412,000 after buying an additional 1,130,744 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,034,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,038,000 after buying an additional 336,334 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,862,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,363,000 after buying an additional 361,615 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,617,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,985,000 after buying an additional 124,146 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,447,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,480,000 after buying an additional 135,950 shares during the period.

Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.93. The stock had a trading volume of 3,006,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,336. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.78. DiamondRock Hospitality has a twelve month low of $8.02 and a twelve month high of $11.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

Featured Story: Institutional Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DiamondRock Hospitality (DRH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.