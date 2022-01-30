Dimecoin Hits Market Cap of $1.58 Million (DIME)

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. During the last week, Dimecoin has traded up 11.6% against the US dollar. One Dimecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dimecoin has a total market cap of $1.58 million and $225.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000869 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.06 or 0.00125120 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000080 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dimecoin Profile

Dimecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dimecoin’s official website is www.dimecoinnetwork.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dimecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dimecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

