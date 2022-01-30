disBalancer (DDOS) Market Cap Tops $2.36 Million

disBalancer (CURRENCY:DDOS) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. disBalancer has a total market cap of $2.36 million and $76,114.00 worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, disBalancer has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. One disBalancer coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00001079 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00049397 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,605.14 or 0.06862252 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,005.27 or 1.00110396 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.97 or 0.00052612 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00054127 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003177 BTC.

disBalancer’s total supply is 6,249,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,767,581 coins. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as disBalancer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade disBalancer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy disBalancer using one of the exchanges listed above.

