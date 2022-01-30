DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) PT Lowered to $31.00 at Citigroup

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $45.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DLocal from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DLocal currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.82.

DLocal stock opened at $25.99 on Wednesday. DLocal has a 52 week low of $23.21 and a 52 week high of $73.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.49.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $68.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.13 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 122.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that DLocal will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DLocal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of DLocal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of DLocal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DLocal by 1,092.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DLocal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 73.99% of the company’s stock.

DLocal Company Profile

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

