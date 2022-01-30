Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Shares Acquired by Harbert Fund Advisors Inc.

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 205,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the quarter. Donnelley Financial Solutions makes up approximately 2.5% of Harbert Fund Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions were worth $7,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the second quarter valued at $51,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 365.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the second quarter valued at $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DFIN stock opened at $35.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.95. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.74 and a 1 year high of $52.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.58. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $247.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

DFIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Donnelley Financial Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

In related news, CEO Daniel Leib sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total transaction of $1,708,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eric J. Johnson sold 16,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total value of $808,567.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 70,293 shares of company stock worth $3,422,090. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of compliance and technology solutions. It operates through the United States and International segments. The United States segment comprises capital markets, investment markets, and language solutions and other. The International segment focuses on working with international investment market clients on capital market offerings and regulatory compliance related activities within the United States.

