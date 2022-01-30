Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) Shares Sold by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust reduced its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 10.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

NYSE:RDY opened at $55.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 12 month low of $54.15 and a 12 month high of $75.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16 and a beta of 0.47.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $777.00 million for the quarter. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 10.51%. Equities analysts anticipate that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Company Profile

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients, Proprietary Products, and Others. The Global Generics segment consists of manufacturing and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products ready for consumption by the patient, marketed under a brand name or as generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

