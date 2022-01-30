Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $93.00 Million

Equities analysts predict that Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) will report $93.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Dril-Quip’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $102.80 million and the lowest is $83.20 million. Dril-Quip posted sales of $87.23 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Dril-Quip will report full year sales of $338.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $328.30 million to $348.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $402.60 million, with estimates ranging from $395.20 million to $410.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Dril-Quip.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $83.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.18 million. Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 22.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share.

DRQ has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Dril-Quip from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dril-Quip from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Dril-Quip in a report on Sunday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.56.

Shares of NYSE:DRQ traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.53. The stock had a trading volume of 401,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,444. The company has a market cap of $903.40 million, a PE ratio of -11.87 and a beta of 1.33. Dril-Quip has a 12-month low of $18.17 and a 12-month high of $40.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.45 and its 200-day moving average is $23.79.

In other news, Director Terence Bartlett Jupp sold 1,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total value of $28,206.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total transaction of $104,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DRQ. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 52,113.3% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,036,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,449 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 67.7% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 501,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,890,000 after purchasing an additional 202,639 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Dril-Quip by 14.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,095,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,051,000 after buying an additional 134,700 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Dril-Quip by 3.2% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,213,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,104,000 after buying an additional 130,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Dril-Quip by 8.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,611,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,572,000 after buying an additional 123,649 shares during the last quarter.

Dril-Quip Company Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

