Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.60.

Several analysts have issued reports on DRVN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Driven Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Driven Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

In other Driven Brands news, EVP Daniel R. Rivera sold 14,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total value of $452,140.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel R. Rivera sold 26,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total value of $840,415.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,784,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,105,000 after purchasing an additional 611,930 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 16,724 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,044,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,846,000 after purchasing an additional 386,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,329,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRVN traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.51. The stock had a trading volume of 481,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,992. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 131.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Driven Brands has a 52 week low of $22.26 and a 52 week high of $35.56.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $371.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.48 million. Driven Brands had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 3.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Driven Brands will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Driven Brands Company Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

