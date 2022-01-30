DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) PT Lowered to 1,770.00 at Barclays

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from 1,850.00 to 1,770.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DSDVY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DSV Panalpina A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S from 1,823.00 to 1,724.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S from $1,615.00 to $1,650.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,079.51.

Shares of DSV Panalpina A/S stock opened at $98.34 on Wednesday. DSV Panalpina A/S has a 1-year low of $77.51 and a 1-year high of $133.78. The company has a market cap of $47.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

DSV A/S engages in the global supply of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Air and Sea, Road and Solutions. The Air and Sea segment provides air and sea freight services through its global network. The Road segment provides road freight services across Europe, U.S, and South Africa.

