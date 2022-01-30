DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nineteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.59.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Vertical Research raised DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,201,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,677,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.51. The firm has a market cap of $39.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.49. DuPont de Nemours has a one year low of $66.37 and a one year high of $86.28.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 36.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $93,317.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $183,372.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,875,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,235,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,191 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 20.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,629,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $994,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433,902 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,602,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $857,165,000 after acquiring an additional 811,924 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,787,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $595,823,000 after acquiring an additional 53,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,769,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $596,271,000 after acquiring an additional 36,164 shares in the last quarter. 69.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

