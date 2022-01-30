Durable Capital Partners Lp Buys 221,875 Shares of Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY) Stock

Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY) major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 221,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.39 per share, with a total value of $7,852,156.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Durable Capital Partners Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 14th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 295,352 shares of Warby Parker stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.23 per share, with a total value of $10,109,898.96.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 140,975 shares of Warby Parker stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.94 per share, with a total value of $5,348,591.50.

On Monday, January 10th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 261,366 shares of Warby Parker stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.86 per share, with a total value of $9,633,950.76.

On Thursday, January 6th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 58,389 shares of Warby Parker stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.25 per share, with a total value of $2,408,546.25.

On Tuesday, January 4th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 210,935 shares of Warby Parker stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.94 per share, with a total value of $9,268,483.90.

On Monday, December 20th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 75,677 shares of Warby Parker stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.75 per share, with a total value of $3,310,868.75.

On Monday, December 13th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 120,000 shares of Warby Parker stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.83 per share, with a total value of $5,499,600.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 130,000 shares of Warby Parker stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.65 per share, with a total value of $6,064,500.00.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 9,215 shares of Warby Parker stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.00 per share, with a total value of $433,105.00.

On Monday, December 6th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 266,967 shares of Warby Parker stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.68 per share, with a total value of $12,195,052.56.

Shares of WRBY stock opened at $34.88 on Friday. Warby Parker Inc has a 52 week low of $30.16 and a 52 week high of $60.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.38.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.66. The company had revenue of $137.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.09 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Warby Parker Inc will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

WRBY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Warby Parker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WRBY. General Catalyst Group Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the third quarter worth about $511,303,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the third quarter worth about $264,771,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the third quarter worth about $93,765,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the third quarter worth about $53,050,000. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the third quarter worth about $34,483,000.

About Warby Parker

Warby Parker Inc is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc is based in NEW YORK.

