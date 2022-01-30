Dustin A. Moskovitz Buys 500,000 Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.67 per share, with a total value of $25,835,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

ASAN stock opened at $48.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.24 and a 200-day moving average of $90.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Asana, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.41 and a 12 month high of $145.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.37 and a beta of 0.70.

Get Asana alerts:

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. Asana had a negative net margin of 77.59% and a negative return on equity of 199.15%. The company had revenue of $100.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Asana’s revenue was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Asana by 144.0% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,314,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726,575 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Asana by 17.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,922,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,383,000 after purchasing an additional 877,385 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Asana by 24.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,218,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,455 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Asana by 111.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,156,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Asana by 1,032.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,501,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

ASAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Asana from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Asana from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Asana from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Asana in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Asana from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.77.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.