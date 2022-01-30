Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Buys 39 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 186 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 22.3% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,679 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 308,309 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,342,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.8% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 101,741 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,763,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.6% in the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 5.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,258,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Shares of MLM stock opened at $382.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86 and a beta of 0.71. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $282.55 and a 52 week high of $446.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $418.45 and a 200-day moving average of $389.71.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 12.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.71 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.94%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MLM shares. Loop Capital raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $415.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Truist Financial raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $380.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $432.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $452.60.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

Further Reading: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.