Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Has $84,000 Stock Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in CF Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CF Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in CF Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in CF Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new position in CF Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

In related news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,625,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 23,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,642,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,210 shares of company stock valued at $11,089,034 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CF. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $69.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s disclosure that its Q4 is tracking better thanks to the strong global nitrogen market conditions. Jackson adds that even assuming a moderation from record prices, CF still seems to be pace for free cash flow well in excess of $10 per share, which should accelerate buybacks and provide more dry powder for investments. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.81.

CF Industries stock opened at $71.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.99 and a 1-year high of $74.77.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 12.08%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.