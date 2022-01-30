Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Invests $57,000 in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2.0% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 49,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,625,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 23,291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Crestline Management LP increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 41.1% in the third quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 101,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,430,000 after purchasing an additional 29,562 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 6.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 143,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,469,000 after purchasing an additional 8,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRB Corp acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,643,000. 74.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WRB. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.31.

In related news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total value of $2,007,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WRB opened at $84.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.78 and its 200-day moving average is $78.02. The stock has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.86. W. R. Berkley Co. has a twelve month low of $61.72 and a twelve month high of $87.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from W. R. Berkley’s previous special dividend of $0.33. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is currently 9.34%.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

