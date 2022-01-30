Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Raises Position in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 472.7% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 43,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 35,955 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 14.5% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 865,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,897,000 after acquiring an additional 109,567 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 53.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 511,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,111,000 after acquiring an additional 176,960 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 7.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 26.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 10,024 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on FCPT shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Four Corners Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of NYSE FCPT opened at $26.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.13. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.57 and a 52-week high of $30.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.333 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. This is a boost from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.15%.

About Four Corners Property Trust

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

Read More: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.