Eagle Eye Solutions Group’s (EYE) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE) in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of Eagle Eye Solutions Group stock opened at GBX 597.50 ($8.06) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £155.93 million and a PE ratio of -2,987.50. Eagle Eye Solutions Group has a twelve month low of GBX 418 ($5.64) and a twelve month high of GBX 675 ($9.11). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 620.31 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 567.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.71.

Eagle Eye Solutions Group Company Profile

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing technology software as a service solutions in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and Asia Pacific. It creates digital connections that enable personalized performance marketing in real time through coupons, loyalty, apps, subscriptions, and gift services.

