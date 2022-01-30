Eagle Eye Solutions Group’s (EYE) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE) in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.
Shares of Eagle Eye Solutions Group stock opened at GBX 597.50 ($8.06) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £155.93 million and a PE ratio of -2,987.50. Eagle Eye Solutions Group has a twelve month low of GBX 418 ($5.64) and a twelve month high of GBX 675 ($9.11). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 620.31 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 567.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.71.
Eagle Eye Solutions Group Company Profile
