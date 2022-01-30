East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.89.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EWBC. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of EWBC stock opened at $84.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.19. East West Bancorp has a twelve month low of $59.67 and a twelve month high of $91.69. The company has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.05). East West Bancorp had a net margin of 44.01% and a return on equity of 15.04%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that East West Bancorp will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This is a boost from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.04%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWBC. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 510,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,490,000 after acquiring an additional 173,633 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 49,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 2,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 567,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,970,000 after buying an additional 123,385 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

