Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) Issues Earnings Results

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $171.44 million for the quarter.

Eastern Bankshares stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.65. 1,248,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,479. Eastern Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $15.87 and a fifty-two week high of $23.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.93 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.14.

Get Eastern Bankshares alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Eastern Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In related news, Director Bari A. Harlam sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total transaction of $364,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EBC. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 5.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 67.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 177,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 71,297 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 22.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 737,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,160,000 after acquiring an additional 135,541 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 5.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 49,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the second quarter valued at about $313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.29% of the company’s stock.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.