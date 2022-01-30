Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $11.50

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.50 and last traded at $11.63, with a volume of 10858 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.77.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EWTX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.40.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.09 and its 200 day moving average is $17.53.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.05). On average, analysts expect that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Alan J. Russell sold 26,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $476,025.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alan J. Russell sold 9,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total transaction of $181,782.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,712 shares of company stock valued at $922,143.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 155.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $40,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 24.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 6,941 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders.

