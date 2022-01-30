Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $11.50

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.50 and last traded at $11.63, with a volume of 10858 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.77.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on EWTX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.40.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.09 and its 200 day moving average is $17.53.
In related news, insider Alan J. Russell sold 26,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $476,025.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alan J. Russell sold 9,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total transaction of $181,782.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,712 shares of company stock valued at $922,143.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 155.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $40,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 24.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 6,941 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.
Edgewise Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:EWTX)
Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders.
