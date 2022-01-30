Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) PT Lowered to $136.00 at Morgan Stanley

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $148.00 to $136.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $123.76.

Shares of EW opened at $104.87 on Thursday. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52-week low of $78.44 and a 52-week high of $131.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.24. The stock has a market cap of $65.47 billion, a PE ratio of 44.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 29.00%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total transaction of $1,195,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $3,902,745.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 167,160 shares of company stock valued at $20,126,910. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DE Burlo Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 100,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,039,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 20,949 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $343,789,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,040,000. 80.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

