Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Bought by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 262.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 91,779 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,446 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $13,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EA. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the second quarter worth about $536,303,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 9,022.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,274,731 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $471,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238,833 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 647.2% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,478,991 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $210,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,053 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the third quarter worth about $134,024,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 16.5% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,252,449 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $604,911,000 after purchasing an additional 600,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EA shares. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $182.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.26.

In other Electronic Arts news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.10, for a total transaction of $464,431.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total transaction of $99,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 27,314 shares of company stock worth $3,673,392 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EA opened at $131.92 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.08 and a twelve month high of $150.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.68 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.32. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 25.09%.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

