Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eliem Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on developing novel therapies for neuronal excitability disorders to address unmet needs in chronic pain, psychiatry, epilepsy and other disorders of the peripheral and central nervous systems. Eliem Therapeutics Inc. is based in SEATTLE, United Kingdom. “

Shares of NASDAQ:ELYM opened at $8.47 on Wednesday. Eliem Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.97 and a 12 month high of $29.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.13.

Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.19. On average, research analysts expect that Eliem Therapeutics will post -7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELYM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Eliem Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Eliem Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Eliem Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Eliem Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Eliem Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $110,000. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

