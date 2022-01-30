Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Shares Bought by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) by 85.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Embraer were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Embraer during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Embraer during the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Embraer by 270.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,635 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,031 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Embraer during the 2nd quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Embraer during the 3rd quarter worth about $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

Embraer stock opened at $14.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -52.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.04. Embraer S.A. has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $19.40.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The aerospace company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $958.10 million for the quarter. Embraer had a negative return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. On average, analysts forecast that Embraer S.A. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ERJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Embraer in a report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Embraer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.26.

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

