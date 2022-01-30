Emgold Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:EGMCF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Emgold Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:EGMCF) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a growth of 86.5% from the December 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

OTCMKTS EGMCF traded down $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.03. 4,910 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,391. Emgold Mining has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.04.

About Emgold Mining

Emgold Mining Corp. is a gold, silver and mineral exploration and development company. Its properties include the Golden Arrow, Buckskin Rawhide East, Buckskin Rawhide West, and Koegel Rawhide. The company was founded on March 17, 1989 and is headquartered in British Columbia, Canada.

