Empirical Finance LLC Acquires 59 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 753 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WST. FMR LLC boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 38.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,262,638 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $453,413,000 after buying an additional 353,917 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,338,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,917,009,000 after buying an additional 325,327 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,087,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 79.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 565,478 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $203,064,000 after buying an additional 250,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.2% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,531,368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $766,518,000 after buying an additional 190,900 shares during the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

NYSE:WST opened at $393.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.76, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.97. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $253.85 and a 1 year high of $475.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $422.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $424.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.26. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 22.85%. The business had revenue of $706.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 8.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.