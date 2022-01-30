Empirical Finance LLC Grows Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,834 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 29,359,124 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,033,413,000 after acquiring an additional 8,252,344 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 181.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,182,330 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $847,620,000 after acquiring an additional 7,209,667 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 174.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,989,824 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $518,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,446,306 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 283.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,279,456 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $391,837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $196,034,000. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $519,347.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $84.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.19 and a fifty-two week high of $92.03.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

CTSH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $58.50 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.73.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

